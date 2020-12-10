Federal News Network Briefing and Survey Package: Cybersecurity Edition Volume II

On Air: Ask the CIO
By Federal News Network Staff
December 10, 2020 1:06 pm
1 min read
      

Federal News Network is opening our library and giving you access to the latest technology trends in customized packages. Learn about cybersecurity strategies in federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing and strategic guidance survey, available now.

For many agencies, their video teleconferencing system was like grandma’s china—you knew it was there, but only broke it out on special occasions.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the VTC became the oxygen of the federal government—they couldn’t accomplish much without it.

In this exclusive executive briefing, experts provide insight into increasing network capacity, bandwidth and adding more virtual private network (VPN) licenses and the like.

 

 

The old adage that hackers only need to be right once and network defenders have to be perfect all the time hits home nowadays more than ever before.

With agency threat surfaces expanding greatly with the remote workforce, agency cybersecurity must evolve to rely more on data, analytics and automation, and be able to tie it all together in a single platform.

In this strategic guidance survey, experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

