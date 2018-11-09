Thriving in a technology world comprised of unyielding and dynamic change

Sanjay Sardar Vice President, Modernization and Digital Transformation, SAIC

Sanjay Sardar is vice president of Modernization and Digital Transformation for SAIC with responsibility overseeing and managing the strategy of delivering IT modernization solutions and capabilities to our customers.

Sardar joined SAIC in 2015 as vice president for Advanced Analytics and Simulation where he successfully led the development and implementation of the strategy to manage business and operations related to advanced analytics, big data engineering, information management and knowledge management.

Prior to joining SAIC, Sardar was the Chief Information Officer of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, where he had responsibility for oversight of the strategic management of their IT portfolio.

During this tenure in civil service, Sardar also chaired the Federal Small Agency CIO council, representing over 80 small agencies on the OMB’s Federal CIO Council. Prior to 2008, Sardar was a Sr. Manager at General Dynamics Information Technology with responsibility for technology efforts at many major government agencies.

Early in his career, Sardar spent more than 15 years consulting in private industry focusing on providing strategic technology consulting services to technology providers, pharmaceuticals, telecoms, financial institutions and state/local governments.

Sardar has extensive training in Data Warehousing, Information Management, Systems/Enterprise Architecture and Custom Software Development. Additionally, he has held technology management positions at Oracle, Computer Associates, and several smaller internet-based start-ups in Canada, Europe, and the United States.

He serves on several boards including, WashExec, Evanta, and the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC).

Sardar earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia. A master’s in business administration with concentration in Finance and Strategy from the George Washington University.