Steve LeFrancois Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, Verizon

In his current role as Public Sector CTO, Mr. LeFrancois is responsible for leading a team that supports Verizon's Federal product/technology direction, services enablement, and integrated enterprise solutions development for our customers.

Steve joined the Verizon Business systems engineering team in February 1992 and has been actively involved in global, large-scale program management, systems integration and telecommunications practice areas along with the evolution of the international and managed services solutions within the federal government business sector. He brings over 20 years of industry experience in support of IT and network solutions.

Prior to joining Verizon, Mr. LeFrancois held engineering positions at AT&T and Teledyne Brown Engineering where he developed a diverse background in advanced sensor platforms, systems analysis, and back-office system development. He has played a key role in the design and deployment of IT and network solutions for the Department of Defense, Intelligence community, Department of Homeland Security, and federal research and engineering organizations.

Mr. LeFrancois graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Electrical Engineering.