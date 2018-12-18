In his current role as Public Sector CTO, Mr. LeFrancois is responsible for leading a team that supports Verizon's Federal product/technology direction, services enablement, and integrated enterprise solutions development for our customers.
Steve joined the Verizon Business systems engineering team in February 1992 and has been actively involved in global, large-scale program management, systems integration and telecommunications practice areas along with the evolution of the international and managed services solutions within the federal government business sector. He brings over 20 years of industry experience in support of IT and network solutions.
Prior to joining Verizon, Mr. LeFrancois held engineering positions at AT&T and Teledyne Brown Engineering where he developed a diverse background in advanced sensor platforms, systems analysis, and back-office system development. He has played a key role in the design and deployment of IT and network solutions for the Department of Defense, Intelligence community, Department of Homeland Security, and federal research and engineering organizations.
Mr. LeFrancois graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Craig Bowman is Vice President, Verizon’s Advanced Solutions Division; providing strategy and engineering support for secure cloud initiatives in the Public Sector. Craig speaks internationally on the subject of cyber security and has briefed congressional offices, senators, Olympic Committees and international defense leaders. Verizon is currently considered the most knowledgeable source of cyber-security incidents worldwide through the publishing of the internationally recognized DBIR (Data Breach Investigations Report).
Prior to Verizon, Craig led the Defense and International Security Division of Adobe Systems, a Fortune 500 software and cloud software provider. In that capacity, Craig helped to engineer secure content delivery systems for the most rugged security environments.
In his earlier years, Craig was a software cyber security engineer for the Defense and National Security Industry where he penetrated, tested, built and deployed secure software applications, remotely managed secure IT environments, and deployed and managed secure telecommunication solutions.
John Gilroy has been a member of the Washington D.C. technology community for over twenty years. In 2007 he began weekly interviews on Federal News Network called “Federal Tech Talk with John Gilroy.” His 428 interviews provides the basis for profitable referral business. In 2009 he created a successful breakfast club of previous radio guests called The Technology Leadership Roundtable. He has been instrumental in two of his guests forming their own radio shows: Derrick Dortch with “Fed Access” and Aileen Black and Gigi Schumm with “Women in Washington.”
In 2011 he began teaching a course in social media marketing at Georgetown University; in March of 2014, John won the Tropaia Award for Outstanding Faculty. John conducts monthly corporate training for large companies on how to leverage social media to generate revenue.