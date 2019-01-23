Changes in Tax Law Impacting Your 2018 (and Next 6 Years) of Tax Returns

Insight by NITP, Inc.
January 28, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, Miles & Stockbridge, PC. Projections have been made that the majority of 2018 tax returns will show a lower income tax. Our discussion will focus on how you should benefit from the changes.
- Overview of how the New Tax Laws will impact you
- Timing itemized deductions versus standard deduction
- Where did “Adjustments” go and what were they anyway?
- Business Income Deduction for “side” businesses as well as larger businesses
- Lower income tax rates for most taxpayers
- Child Tax Credit
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
