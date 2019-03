Howard Spira CIO, Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

Howard Spira was named the Chief Information Officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States in December 2014. He was promoted to Senior Vice President at the Bank in October of 2016.

Howard comes to the Export-Import Bank from the United States Treasury where he led the technology team for the Office of Financial Stability – the team at Treasury that ran the TARP.

Prior to his federal service, Howard was a senior IT executive in the financial services industry with an extensive background in international and domestic commercial finance. He brings to ExIm a wealth of industry technology experience.

Howard’s responsibilities include overseeing the complete information technology portfolio that support’s the Bank's $100 billion portfolio including infrastructure, networks and telecoms, application development, program management, information security, data and reporting, and records management. In addition, his area serves as the agency's representative for Open Data, Privacy and Records.

Mr. Spira holds a BS from Cornell University’s school of Agriculture and Life Sciences and an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson School of Business.