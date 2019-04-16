This is a special edition of the Sales Game Changers Podcast in partnership with Federal News Network. This show was recorded in the Federal News Network “Think Tank’, where Government and Industry go to provide the federal audience with compelling and actionable content for federal executives and the contractors looking to do business with them. This panel covers how some top technology providers have adjusted to the unique buying processes and needs of the federal government.

With nearly $100 billion in federal IT spending each year, companies must have a defined strategy to market their products and services. Included in that strategy, these companies have defined their partner ecosystem, sales process which accounts for longer acquisition cycles and requirements and certifications unique to this space.

Ultimately, like most enterprise sales, it comes down to solving a problem for the customer and helping them to understand how your company can be part of their solution. Understanding the needs of your client and addressing that with relevant and quality products is at the basis of all business development.

