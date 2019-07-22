Protected: After sequestration cuts, NWS rebounded with an entrepreneurial training model

John Ogren Chief Learning Officer, National Weather Service

John E. Ogren is the Chief Learning Officer (acting) for the National Weather Service (NWS). In this role, he is responsible for learning, training and development for all employees in the NWS including subjects including Science, Service, Electronics & IT and Employee Development. He oversees training staff located in Kansas City, MO, Norman, OK, and Boulder CO. He and his staff also works collaboratively with UCAR’s COMET program as well as Cooperative Institutes at the University of Wisconsin, Oklahoma University, and Colorado State University to provide training to the workforce.

In addition to training, John serves as the Team Lead for NOAA’s Central Region Collaboration Team. John provides leadership and guidance for a team of NOAA staff representing the central part of the US. The team works to collaborate internally, as well as externally, on numerous environmental projects and programs including Climate, Space Weather, Water quality and quantity issues, and customer coordination and collaboration.

Previously, he served at the Deputy Regional Director of the NWS Central Region, Meteorologist in Charge of the Weather Forecast Office in Indianapolis, IN, and Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) Program Manager at NWS Headquarters. Other positions Ogren held within the NWS include WCM and General Forecaster in Wichita, KS and Met-Intern in Jackson, KY.