Allen Hill Director of Telecommunications, General Services Administration

Allen Hill is the Director of the Office of Telecommunications Services, Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The Federal Acquisition Service provides buying platforms and acquisition services to Federal, DoD, State and Local governments for a broad range of items from office supplies to motor vehicles to information technology and telecommunications products and services.

As the Director of Telecommunication Services, Allen is responsible for a portfolio of contracts that provide government agencies with a diverse set of telecommunications services valued at over $3 billion annually. These offerings include Networx, Connections II, Custom SATCOM Solutions (CS2) and Custom SATCOM Solutions–Small Business (CS2-SB), Wireless FSSI and Managed Mobility, Federal Relay services for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, and over 80 local telecommunications services contracts. Mr. Gavino is also responsible for the Network Services 2020 Strategy to include Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions ((EIS): replacement for Networx), and for program leadership across GSA’s 11 Regional Network Services organizations.

Allen came to ITC from Department of Education where he served as the Director, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). During his 5 years with ED’s OCIO, Allen led the strategic planning, policy development, and executive management of all Information Technology (IT), Management (IM) and Assurance (IA) systems. He oversaw $50M+ in IT support services contracts, including those related to network, mobile, and security. His work has helped ensure that millions of students and thousands of schools throughout the nation receive their funds.

Previously, Allen served as the Director of Pacific Operations at CACI and Senior Technical Advisor with Verizon Business working with the Defense Information Information System Agency (DISA). He also has 20 years of experience with the US Air Force.

Allen’s certifications include Senior-Level Federal Acquisition Certification (FAC) for Program and Project Managers (PPM), Management Professional from Project Management Institute Project, and Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Allen received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland and a Masters of Science in Information Technology Project Management and Leadership from Capella University.