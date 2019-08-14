Leading the Future: Delivering Tomorrow’s Army Network Today. Part 1.

Gary Langston Director of Strategy and Solutions, AT&T

Gary Langston joined AT&T in 2012 after serving as a Signal Officer in the United States Army. He supports AT&T’s Defense Segment’s efforts to design and deploy information technology solutions tailored to meet the mission goals of the Department of Defense, with a focus on the Army and the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Colonel (Retired) Langston’s last assignment was on the Army Staff in the Chief Information Officer/G-6 organization in Washington, DC. He served as the Chief of the Information Infrastructure Integration Division. The division is responsible for the Army’s information infrastructure modernization program, program oversight and budgeting for IT infrastructure, including telecommunications services, post/camp/station classified and unclassified networks, long-haul communications via the Defense Information Systems Agency, Land-Mobile Radio networks, and Multimedia/Visual Information Services. He led the Army’s IT support to the $19B Base Realignment and Closure actions, and its transition to Defense Enterprise Email in a partnership with DISA including development of its cost benefit analysis and a Report to Congress.

Gary is a 2004 Distinguished Graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University, where he received his Master of Science in National Resource Strategy, as well as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Information Assurance certificates. He also holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (Telecommunications) from the George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of South Carolina. He received a “Fed 100” Award in 2011.

He lives in Washington, DC with his wife Jamie and twin sons Christopher and John.