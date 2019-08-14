Leading the Future: Delivering Tomorrow’s Army Network Today. Part 1.

Gary Langston joined AT&T in 2012 after serving as a Signal Officer in the United States Army. He supports AT&T’s Defense Segment’s efforts to design and deploy information technology solutions tailored to meet the mission goals of the Department of Defense, with a focus on the Army and the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Colonel (Retired) Langston’s last assignment was on the Army Staff in the Chief Information Officer/G-6 organization in Washington, DC. He served as the Chief of the Information Infrastructure Integration Division. The division is responsible for the Army’s information infrastructure modernization program, program oversight and budgeting for IT infrastructure, including telecommunications services, post/camp/station classified and unclassified networks, long-haul communications via the Defense Information Systems Agency, Land-Mobile Radio networks, and Multimedia/Visual Information Services. He led the Army’s IT support to the $19B Base Realignment and Closure actions, and its transition to Defense Enterprise Email in a partnership with DISA including development of its cost benefit analysis and a Report to Congress.
Gary is a 2004 Distinguished Graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University, where he received his Master of Science in National Resource Strategy, as well as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Information Assurance certificates. He also holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (Telecommunications) from the George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of South Carolina. He received a “Fed 100” Award in 2011.
He lives in Washington, DC with his wife Jamie and twin sons Christopher and John.
Assistant Vice President of Technical Sales, Global Technology Office, AT&T
As AVP Technical Sales for Business Solutions - Global Public Sector, Donald is responsible for working with Federal Government clients, assisting them with business and technical transitions by providing strategic direction and practical guidance across both the business and IT landscapes. As a technology innovator, Donald provides leadership advice on the adoption of emerging technologies and delivers IT solutions using a collaborative approach combined with technical expertise and creativity.
Before joining Global Public Sector, Donald was with the AT&T cloud services business where he led a team that defined the AT&T cloud services strategy, road map, offer definition and marketplace positioning.
Previously, Donald led the Customer Demonstration Program for AT&T Business Services. His team developed technology showcases and led strategic business discussions with executives representing many of the world’s largest enterprises at venues including AT&T Executive Briefing Centers, analyst conferences and many AT&T customer events. Donald also served in multiple roles for AT&T Managed Services, including Design Architect and Technical Product Developer. There he led solution design and development activity for many AT&T customer opportunities across all customer segments.
From 1993 to 1997, Donald was a Member of the Technical Staff at Bellcore (currently Telcordia Technologies). While at Bellcore, Donald was a power systems engineer and researched powering methods for coaxial- and fiber-based telecommunications plants, developed Bellcore generic requirements, participated in standards and code development, and was a member of the Bellcore Disaster Recovery and Prevention Team.
Donald holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Gannon University, an M.S. in Electrical Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.B.A. in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is a NJ Licensed Professional Engineer.
Assistant Vice President for Defense Segment, AT&T
Carl Tegen leads a business unit of AT&T Public Sector Organization, where he is responsible for the client relationship with the United States Army and the Defense Information Systems Agency. He is accountable for acquisition of new business, service delivery, customer satisfaction and business performance. The organization provides customers worldwide with IT Solutions from concept definition through execution.
Mr. Tegen previously served as the Director of the Network Solutions Center of Excellence in AT&T Government Solutions, bringing engineering and management capabilities of the worldwide AT&T Corporation to bear on customer enterprise IT challenges. Mr. Tegen also served in AT&T Labs where he was responsible for consolidation of Operation Support Systems from the former Teleport Communications Group, LLC (TCG) into AT&T’s backbone applications. During the World Trade Center Disaster Recovery, he led the software systems support required to enable reopening of the New York Stock Exchange, one week after 9/11.
A veteran of the US Army Signal Corps, Tegen deployed to northern Iraq in 1991 during Operation Provide Comfort, where he supported the engineering, deployment, and operation of the Combined Task Force communications network for NATO in Iraq and Turkey. At the US Army Communications-Electronics Command, Fort Monmouth, NJ, he served in numerous system acquisition positions, including Contracting Officer, Chief Engineer for PM MILSTAR (Army) and Product Manager of Communications Management Systems.
Mr. Tegen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He earned a Master of Science in Acquisition and Contract Management from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College at Newport, Rhode Island.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.