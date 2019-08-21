Upcoming cyber conference to offer learning opportunities, preview new innovations

Federal News Network’s Tom Temin recently sat down with Tom Billington, founder and CEO of Billington CyberSecurity, to preview the 10th annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit on September 4-5 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Billington will discuss what attendees can expect at this year’s summit, key learning objectives and new cybersecurity innovations for 2019.

Latest cybersecurity trends The key issue is how to harness AI and ML for cybersecurity. The fact is that there are too few people and qualified experts in cybersecurity. This can't be solved by human means alone, so we have to find out a way that computationally and through using artificial intelligence that we can address this issue. Tom Billington Founder and CEO, Billington CyberSecurity

Benefits of conference attendance We have a tremendous focus, and have for ten years, on cybersecurity education at the leadership level. Tom Billington Founder and CEO, Billington CyberSecurity

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.