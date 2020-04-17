Protected: Solve the network telework crunch and help your teams collaborate

Peter Marshall Solutions Architect, ThunderCat Technology

Peter Marshall has been in the IT industry for over 25 years and is a Solutions Architect for ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. ThunderCat is a leading solutions partner to the U.S. Government, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Peter has been supporting ThunderCat clients since 2010. Prior to ThunderCat, Peter worked as an Engineer supporting US Federal clients both CONUS and OCONUS. Peter currently holds multiple certifications from Thundercat’s partners including VMware, Dell/EMC, Cisco and Nutanix.