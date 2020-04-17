Protected: Solve the network telework crunch and help your teams collaborate

Peter Marshall has been in the IT industry for over 25 years and is a Solutions Architect for ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. ThunderCat is a leading solutions partner to the U.S. Government, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Peter has been supporting ThunderCat clients since 2010. Prior to ThunderCat, Peter worked as an Engineer supporting US Federal clients both CONUS and OCONUS. Peter currently holds multiple certifications from Thundercat’s partners including VMware, Dell/EMC, Cisco and Nutanix.
Robert Schumann serves as Deputy CTO at Riverbed Technology. He has an extensive background in helping Federal and Commercial customers with complex networking, application, and security needs. He has specific expertise in managed services, networking, and data science. Robert has had multiple roles at Riverbed since 2010. His prior positions include roles in Professional Services, Sales, and as Sr. Director of Services Innovation, covering customers World Wide.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.