Protected: After the coronavirus economy is now the right time to buy a car?

Vice President, Indirect Auto Business Development, PenFed Credit Union
Joe Leonard was born and raised in Baltimore Maryland in 1957. He attended private schools all the way through high school, and then enlisted in the US Army in 1975. Joe served in the Army from 1975-1981 in the Artillery and Medical fields. While serving in an Artillery unit in Germany in the mid-70s he was selected to attend West Point Preparatory School.
After his ETS in 1981 Joe continued his service in the US Army Reserve where he went through training and was certified has an Army Drill Instructor. This was in addition to opening an insurance agency business in Northern California. After much success at the agency, he was recruited to assist Toyota Motors USA start their own insurance division for car dealerships and his career in Automotive took off from there.
Joe worked his way through the ranks of Toyota and was selected to a start up program in the late 1990s where Toyota would have a University to teach improved sales and customer service to its car dealer partners.
In 1993 Joe met his wife Kee and they were married in 1995. They now have 2 children. Joe Jr, who serves in the US Coast Guard Academy and Grace who is in high school.
In 2001 Joe and Kee decided to move home to Maryland where Joe entered into the retail automotive world, working his way up to both a General Manager and Director of Sales for a top 20 privately held group based in Maryland. After 11 years in the retail space Joe decided to spend more time with the family and go into consulting and then in 2015 was recruited to join PenFed CU to help start a dealer program and is currently flourishing there as of this writing.
Joe now resides in West Friendship Maryland with his wife and daughter and in his spare time likes to travel with the family, visit wineries and go shopping with the women of the house.
Vice President, Automotive Lending Products and Sales, PenFed Credit Union
Ivan McBride is VP of Automotive Lending Products & Sales at Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and leads the direct and indirect auto financing teams there to deliver on industry leading automotive financing products to its membership.
Ivan has worked in the automotive finance and insurance industry for over 25 years. Before joining PenFed in August, 2016, he spent 23 years with Toyota Financial Services, North America's largest captive automotive finance company, in various operations and sales management roles at corporate offices in Southern California to Regional Centers in Parsippany, NJ and throughout the Mid-Atlantic states. Ivan possesses extensive experience in captive and credit union automotive retail financing, product development and pricing, residual based financing, credit and underwriting, and vehicle protection products including backend participation programs and reinsurance.
Ivan was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico but spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was a standout student-athlete there at Mercyhurst Preparatory School before accepting a four year athletic scholarship to play baseball at Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, South Carolina. After college graduation, Ivan was drafted, in June 1987, to play professional baseball with the Cleveland Indians and spent two years in their minor league system in Burlington, NC and Waterloo, IA.
Ivan now lives in Haymarket, VA with his wife of 19 years, Cara, and 14 year old son, Chase. He is a huge sports fan and avid golfer, who loves to travel anywhere on golf trips with family and friends and enjoys the beaches of Myrtle Beach, SC and the Disney Resorts in Orlando, FL.
Scott Maucione is a defense reporter for Federal News Network and has worked in journalism for over a decade. He previously covered the Pentagon for Inside Defense. He received his B.A. in journalism and political science from the University of Maryland and his Master’s from American University in applied politics.