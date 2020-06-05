Protected: After the coronavirus economy is now the right time to buy a car?

Joe Leonard Vice President, Indirect Auto Business Development, PenFed Credit Union

Joe Leonard was born and raised in Baltimore Maryland in 1957. He attended private schools all the way through high school, and then enlisted in the US Army in 1975. Joe served in the Army from 1975-1981 in the Artillery and Medical fields. While serving in an Artillery unit in Germany in the mid-70s he was selected to attend West Point Preparatory School.

After his ETS in 1981 Joe continued his service in the US Army Reserve where he went through training and was certified has an Army Drill Instructor. This was in addition to opening an insurance agency business in Northern California. After much success at the agency, he was recruited to assist Toyota Motors USA start their own insurance division for car dealerships and his career in Automotive took off from there.

Joe worked his way through the ranks of Toyota and was selected to a start up program in the late 1990s where Toyota would have a University to teach improved sales and customer service to its car dealer partners.

In 1993 Joe met his wife Kee and they were married in 1995. They now have 2 children. Joe Jr, who serves in the US Coast Guard Academy and Grace who is in high school.

In 2001 Joe and Kee decided to move home to Maryland where Joe entered into the retail automotive world, working his way up to both a General Manager and Director of Sales for a top 20 privately held group based in Maryland. After 11 years in the retail space Joe decided to spend more time with the family and go into consulting and then in 2015 was recruited to join PenFed CU to help start a dealer program and is currently flourishing there as of this writing.

Joe now resides in West Friendship Maryland with his wife and daughter and in his spare time likes to travel with the family, visit wineries and go shopping with the women of the house.