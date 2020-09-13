Protected: Agencies need to hire and retain the right talent to fulfill the mission

Chris Mihm Managing Director, Strategic Issues, Government Accountability Office

J. Christopher Mihm is the Managing Director of GAO’s Strategic Issues team. Strategic Issues leads GAO’s work on government-wide governance, strategy, performance and resource issues, including the High Risk program and the annual Duplication, Overlap and Fragmentation reports.

He also works with and advises colleagues in other national audit offices on models and practices to assess the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other complex, crosscutting national outcomes.

Chris joined GAO in September 1983.