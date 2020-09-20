Protected: Cloud strategies to fulfill the mission

Mark McNulty Corporate Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Federal, Motorola Solutions

Mark McNulty is a Corporate Vice President for Motorola Solutions Inc. and serves as the General Manager for the U.S. Federal Government Markets operation. In this role, Mr. McNulty is responsible for coordinating all facets of Motorola Solutions’ business relationship with U.S. Federal Government customers worldwide.

Mr. McNulty leads a cross functional team of Motorolans in identifying Motorola Solutions’ products and services which can be used to increase mobility and effectiveness, improve mission performance, and solve operational issues for our Military, Federal Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and Civilian agency customers.

Mr. McNulty has been a Motorola Solutions employee for 31 years, having joined the company in 1989 as a Systems Engineer in the company’s U.S. Federal Government Markets Division. Mr. McNulty has held various positions in the systems engineering, account management, strategic business development and executive management fields. During his tenure he has previously served as the Senior Account Manager responsible for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Wireless Management Office. Following that assignment, Mr. McNulty was promoted to serve in Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise Mobility Solutions Group managing the company’s critical business initiatives in the Transportation Market, where he worked with the world’s largest couriers & transportation providers in developing Mobile Computing solutions that improved their business operations. Mr. McNulty later served as the MSSSI Vice-President, Federal Law Enforcement and Civil Agencies, within Motorola Solutions’ U.S. Federal Government Markets Division. When FirstNet was created by Congress to build a nationwide public safety broadband network, Mr. McNulty was asked to serve as the Executive Relationship Manager to this new Government Agency and worked to leverage both Motorola’s experience with public safety users and the LTE portfolio we had developed for that marketplace to advance the goals of FirstNet. Prior to his current assignment, Mr. McNulty established a Commercial Markets Team to ensure market coverage of the Fortune 500 Accounts following Motorola Solutions’ sale of its enterprise business to Zebra Technologies.

Mr. McNulty is a graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and holds a Master’s Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University.