Limited-time guaranteed life insurance coverage for federal employees

This content is provided by WAEPA.

WAEPA (Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies) is now offering $100k in guaranteed life insurance coverage, for a limited time. WAEPA offers Group Term Life Insurance exclusively to Civilian Federal Employees and their families. Through this offer, Feds under the age of 50 are eligible to apply for $100k in coverage on a Guaranteed-Issue basis.

The Guaranteed coverage does not require any physicians’ statements or medical exams – if a Civilian Fed is eligible to apply, they are guaranteed approval for the coverage, regardless of medical history.

To be eligible, Civilian Federal Employees must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen;

Be less than 50 years old;

Be a new WAEPA member (existing members, spouses, and dependents are not eligible);

Apply before November 8, 2020;

Apply for $100k in coverage only (nothing more or less).

“At a time with so much uncertainty, we wanted to provide Feds with a worry-free process to secure life insurance,” explained Stephanie Baker, Director Member Services at WAEPA. “Through this promotion, Feds can complete their entire application online, and can rest assured they will be covered, regardless of their medical history.”

WAEPA’s coverage is fully portable if Feds leave federal service or retire. The cost for this coverage varies based on age, as WAEPA’s rates go up in five-year age bands, like FEGLI. For $100k in coverage, rates vary between $3.50 and $12 per month. To calculate your rate for $100k in coverage, visit waepa.org/calculators.

“At WAEPA, we are proud to support Feds by giving them the coverage they need, with the convenience and price they want.” said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. “This guaranteed offer provides Feds and their families protection to help protect their financial future, which is vital now more than ever.”

WAEPA is a non-profit association created For Feds, By Feds, and coverage is underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA is the life insurance choice of over 46,000 Feds and their families.

This offer is available for a limited time and expires on November 8, 2020. To learn more* about WAEPA’s $100k Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance and to apply, visit waepa.org/100k.

*Including features, costs, eligibility, renewability, limitations and exclusions

Underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10010 on Policy Form GMR.