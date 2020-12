Dr. Gladys Brignoni assumed the duties of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Learning Officer and the Deputy Commander, Force Readiness Command in November 2011. In this capacity, Dr. Brignoni leads the U.S. Coast Guard efforts to ensure the delivery of mission-ready forces through superior performance-based training, career development, education, doctrine, leader development, readiness assessments and major exercise contingency support. Since 2011, Dr. Brignoni has had an opportunity to fulfill other USCG assignments to include being the Senior Executive Advisor on Diversity and Inclusion for the agency and the Special Advisor to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Prior to her assignment as the Deputy Commander at Force Readiness Command, Dr. Brignoni was the Executive Director at the Navy Warfare Development Command where she oversaw all contracts, requirements and programs to include doctrine development, Fleet Synthetic Training, and Modeling and Simulation. Other career highlights include being the Facility Support Services and Contract Manager for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, the Executive Director at the Center for Naval Intelligence (CNI), the Director of Training and Learning Standards at CNI, the Education Specialist at the Joint Forces Staff College, the Language and Cross-Cultural Communication Specialist at the Peace Corps and an Assistant Professor of Education at Old Dominion University.

A native of Puerto Rico, Dr. Brignoni has over 20 years of experience in talent management, diversity and inclusion, training, performance improvement and change management. She holds a B.A. from Purdue University, a M.A.T. and a Ph.D. in Education from Indiana University. She is a member of the Defense Acquisition Workforce as a certified Facilities Engineer and a certified Lean Six-Sigma Black Belt.