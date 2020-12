Mr. Baker is the Command Information Officer and Enterprise Information Technology Officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. He is the command’s senior civilian responsible for enterprise-wide information technology and shore infrastructure cybersecurity, competency development, and architecture in support of the enterprise business requirements and strategy. He was appointed as a Senior Leader in March 2016, when he assumed his current duties. He previously served as N6 and Command Information Officer for Commander, Navy Installations Command from June 2011.

Mr. Baker was commissioned in the Marine Corps in 1978 following graduation from the Mount Saint Mary’s University and was a command and control systems officer. He commanded a communications company, a communications squadron, and the Marine Corps Network Operations and Security Center at Quantico, Virginia. From 2005 to 2007 he was assigned as deputy program manager and technical director for the $9.3B Navy Marine Corps Intranet program. He retired at the rank of Colonel in February 2007.

Mr. Baker is a graduate of Old Dominion University, with a master of arts degree in international studies; he has received the Legion of Merit with one gold star, the Meritorious Service Medal with three gold stars, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one gold star, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award.