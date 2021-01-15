Protected: As cloud use grows, agencies must refocus cyber efforts on network detection, response

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Associate Director, Guidehouse Advanced Cyber Solutions
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Over 20 years of experience in Cybersecurity, Intelligence, and Electronic Warfare. I have been involved in network intrusion detection technologies since the late 90's and have maintained hands on experience with these systems.
Over the past 12 years I have led security operations at the Department of Justice, Department of Energy, and DHS ICE. My current role is at Guidehouse providing cybersecurity support to Federal agencies.
Jason Miller has been executive editor of Federal News Network since 2008. Jason directs the news coverage on all federal issues. He has also produced several news series – among them on whistleblower retaliation at the SBA, the overall impact of President Obama’s first term, cross-agency priority goals, shared services and procurement reform.