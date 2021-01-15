Protected: Fresh approaches to finding and developing the talent your agency needs

Emily Craig is a Partner in IBM U.S. Federal Talent & Transformation. With client experience ranging across public, private, and nonprofit sectors, she works with clients to develop transformational strategies that integrate exponential technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud. Ms. Craig leads the Federal Talent Acquisition Optimization (TAO) team, developing cognitive, cloud-based solutions for the Federal market to increase efficiency and reduce cost.

Ms. Craig also has expertise in project and program management, design thinking, process redesign, organizational design, culture, technology adoption, and behavioral economics. She has led projects ranging from supporting creation of a new Cabinet-level Federal agency to implementing and operating technology solutions. She recently co-authored a report from the IBM Center for the Business of Government titled “Distance Work Arrangements: The Workplace of the Future is Now”, based on a series of articles published online by Washington Technology.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA and Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Duke University. Find her on LinkedIn and Twitter @emilygcraig.