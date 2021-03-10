On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Here’s why you should sign up for the DoD Cloud Exchange

By Jason Miller @jmillerWFED
March 10, 2021 9:03 am
The Defense Department’s journey to the cloud isn’t about the JEDI saga or any other multi-billion dollar contract. It’s not about the years of discussions the Defense community has had about hybrid or secret clouds, big data or artificial intelligence.

For DoD, the cloud is about one thing: Improving capability delivery to warfighters, and doing it more quickly and more securely.

It’s also about rethinking the way DoD delivers those capabilities today and over the next decade.

Over the course of the DoD Cloud Exchange on March 23, 24 and 25, you will hear directly from DoD and industry experts why the definition of “the cloud” has evolved over the past decade.

During the three-day exchange with leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and key industry partners, it’s clear the Defense IT enterprise is quickly progressing with the modernization and digital transformation warfighters are depending on in the air, on the land, on the sea, in space and in cyberspace.

 

Sign up for Federal News Network’s DoD Cloud Exchange here.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

