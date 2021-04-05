On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Series by AT&T
Federal Insights

Unlocking the potential of 5G for federal government

April 5, 2021 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

5G is expected to eventually revolutionize the ways in which we live and work. For federal agencies whose modernization efforts have been spurred by the pandemic, 5G can also help them reimagine how they carry out their mission.  Better capacity, lower latency and massive device connectivity are key 5G attributes that have received much attention. But how could these translate into benefits for federal government?

Watch the videos of the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, in which government and industry leaders share how they are actively researching how to unlock the full potential of 5G and increase security measures.

The promise of 5G

In terms of revolutionary capabilities, 5G will allow for significantly higher capacity and the promise to provide optimized support for different applications.

Tao Zhang

Manager, Emerging Network Technologies Group, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Securing critical applications

Security will be essential to support mission critical applications. 5G has a much richer suite of security features than 4G and the previous technologies.

Dan Elmore

Executive Director, Wireless Security Institute, Idaho National Lab, Energy Department

A Software-defined architecture

What 5G is going enable around the edge, and the everything software defined nature is going to be a huge step change from previous technologies.

Dan Elmore

Executive Director, Wireless Security Institute, Idaho National Lab, Energy Department

Panel of experts

  • Dan Elmore

    Executive Director, Wireless Security Institute, Idaho National Lab, Energy Department

  • Jody Little

    Executive Program Manager, 5G Experimentation, Joint Base San Antonio

  • Tao Zhang

    Manager, Emerging Network Technologies Group, National Institute of Standards and Technology

  • Bob Zapotocky

    Senior Principal Architect, AT&T

  • Jared Serbu

    Deputy Editor, Federal News Network

Resource Center