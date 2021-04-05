Unlocking the potential of 5G for federal government

Mr. Jody Little is the Executive Program Manager, JBSA 5G Program Management Office, JBSA Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, the largest 5G research, development, and prototyping site in the Department of Defense. The JBSA 5G Program Management Office manages and performs experiments in 5G applications in Telemedicine and develops 5G Cyber Security. Research and development at JBSA 5G, including the application and security of 5G cores, secure communications in 5G zero-trust networks, telementoring, telehealth, telesurgery, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for 5G applications.

Prior to leading the 5G Program Management Office, Mr. Little was the Manager of Information Exploitation at Southwest Research Institute. He led research development, test, and evaluation programs for intelligence fusion, exploitation, analysis, and dissemination. In this role, Mr. Little served as the Principal Investigator of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate intelligence analysis applications. Mr. Little also led programs for dynamic spectrum access (DSA), wireless communications, and 4G and 5G networks and systems. He was responsible for overall business strategy, marketing plans, operating plans, budgets, and technical direction of both the intelligence exploitation and wireless communications segments.

Before joining Southwest Research Institute, Mr. Little was the Director of Programs, Cyber Warfare, at Harris Corporation in San Antonio, Texas. At Harris, Mr. Little led and managed strategic vision, business strategy, business plans, budgets, and financial accountability for Air Force cyberwarfare market segment for cyber defense and offense systems. His business strategies successfully led to multiple, multi-million-dollar contracts for cyber systems development and integration. Mr. Little also served as the Principal Investigator for researching, developing, and fielding novel and special cyber capabilities supporting USAF programs.

Prior to working at Harris, Mr. Little was the Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Executive Vice President of Intelligence Programs at Sierra Nevada Corporation. At Sierra Nevada Corporation, Mr. Little managed and directed strategic business development activities for the ISR Business Area, which represented more than $985 million in DoD and commercial advanced technology programs, and had a staff of more than 780 engineers, scientists, technicians, and managers. In this role, Mr. Little was responsible for overall profit and loss of the enterprise, creating and managing business area strategic plans, marketing, and advertising, forecasting, and budgeting for multiple profit centers, and managed marketing and business development budgets totaling more than $35 million annually and Internal Research & Development of more than $30 million annually. While at Sierra Nevada Corporation, Mr. Little’s business areas averaged more than 48% per year, with profits of 22% annually during his tenure in the executive position, well above the industry standard.