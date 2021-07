Cornelius Brown is responsible for leading Verizon’s Department of Defense segment. In this role, he manages a strategic team responsible for delivering best-in-class technology solutions that assist the Department of Defense in navigating through the increasing complexities and requirements of a hyper-connected world. Cornelius and his team focus on using Verizon’s industry-leading portfolio of 5G wireless solutions, advanced communications and IT solutions, including managed services, professional services and security to meet the needs of our Department of Defense customers and the mission they’re tasked to support.

With more than 18 years with Verizon, Cornelius has held a variety of roles where he’s held primary responsibilities for delivering emerging technology, customer experience and increasing shareholder value. Cornelius earned a Master of Business Administration from Baker University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Kansas.