Dr. Catherine Bigger is a thought leader in virology as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) and emerging infectious diseases with expertise in regulatory science. She serves in an advisory role for medical countermeasure development against biowarfare agents for the U.S. Department of Defense, Joint Program Executive Office for CBRN Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

Catherine has held several positions in contract research organizations (CROs), supporting government agencies following an academic career in hepatitis C virus (HCV) research. Her experience is captured in numerous client reports, white papers, presentations, seminal manuscripts on HCV (collectively cited nearly 1,400 times), and concepts-of-use manuscripts for Tpoxx (tecovirimat) and Veklury (remdesivir) for smallpox and Ebola viruses, respectively. Catherine has contributed to JPEO-CBRND's medical response to the COVID-19 crisis with nonclinical and clinical trial development of therapeutics and vaccines with attention to crossover applications for counteracting medically important CBRN agents.

Catherine is a member of multiple product development teams in JPEO-CBRN, including the 2021 Edison Award-winning Rapid Acquisition and Investigation of Drugs for Repurposing team. She holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the Louisiana State University Health Science Center.