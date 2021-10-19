Protected: Zero trust is both a journey and an end state

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chief Product Officer, Appgate
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Jason Garbis is Chief Product Officer for Appgate, responsible for the company's security product strategy and product management, and co-chair of the SDP Zero Trust Working Group at the Cloud Security Alliance, where he helps lead research and publication initiatives. He has over 30 years of product management, engineering, and consulting experience at security and technology firms, including RSA, where he focused on identity management and governance products. He holds a CISSP certification, has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a High-Technology MBA from Northeastern University. He is the author of “Zero Trust Security: An Enterprise Guide”.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.