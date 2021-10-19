Protected: Zero trust is both a journey and an end state

Jason Garbis is Chief Product Officer for Appgate, responsible for the company's security product strategy and product management, and co-chair of the SDP Zero Trust Working Group at the Cloud Security Alliance, where he helps lead research and publication initiatives. He has over 30 years of product management, engineering, and consulting experience at security and technology firms, including RSA, where he focused on identity management and governance products. He holds a CISSP certification, has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a High-Technology MBA from Northeastern University. He is the author of “Zero Trust Security: An Enterprise Guide”.