Three trends driving IT innovation and unlocking the power of data

This content is sponsored by IBM.

Three trends in the government IT market are driving how innovation is going to occur over the next decade. First, IT is becoming increasingly decentralized. Second, the automation of low-value tasks is estimated to free up 120 billion hours a year, giving employees more time to focus on more difficult tasks that require critical thinking. And third, artificial intelligence is helping agencies scale the value of their data.

The decentralization of IT is what’s making the other two possible for federal agencies. In the past, there was a single place, the mainframe or even the public cloud, that was the center of IT operations. But the advent of hybrid strategies that include on-prem, public and private clouds, and even edge computing are helping agencies reimagine their approaches to business processes and mission-critical functions.

And automation is a big part of that. The sheer scale of these new platforms exceeds the capacity for humans to get a handle on everything. Security becomes vastly more complicated, and data comes in at speeds and volumes that are impossible to manually manage or make sense of. Automation becomes a force multiplier when applied to processes like these, allowing workers to hand off the rote tasks and focus on making decisions around what to do with the output. It can integrates data into a single data fabric, across all an agency’s public and private cloud environments. It’s all about creating intelligent workflows that drive outcomes.

But to truly realize the value of all the data being generated and collected, agencies should look to AI.

“Even after all this work we’ve done, still 90% of the data in an organization is either underutilized, unused or just not put to productive use to have an impact,” said Rob Thomas, senior vice president for Global Markets at IBM. “And now is the time: With this imperative, technologies become easier, you can start to unleash the value of data and AI in your organization.”

Thomas outlined four areas where he sees AI playing a role in helping agencies collect, organize and analyze data, and ultimately infuse business with AI: automation, security, modernization and predictions. AI is a key ingredient in each of these, and is already helping government agencies improve their services. For example, the Department of Veterans Affairs applied automation to its application process, saving time and expense. New York state leveraged Excelsior Pass to protect privacy and secure its COVID vaccination rollout. Sonoma County, California deployed a modernized citizen app to combat COVID in just three weeks. And Clark County, Nevada applied predictive AI to housing pre-screenings to improve efficiency.

Thomas laid out three defining capabilities in applying AI to government business processes, which differentiates it from consumer AI applications like smart devices. First, the AI has to understand all the natural language involved in government business. Second, the AI is applied to business processes to automate and simplify complex tasks like managing a supply chain or assets. The third is trust.

“I don’t think anybody is going to allow a blackbox AI to make decisions. So trust is all about how do we disclose how decisions are being made, where the data came from. You also hear the term Explainable AI, that’s the other aspect,” Thomas said. “So we’ve done a lot in IBM on how we advanced govern data AI tools and technology into our software.”

And with the recent executive order, applying AI to cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important focus. That’s why IBM built a Center for Government Cybersecurity in Washington, D.C., to help federal agencies better understand how AI can help them combat security threats, and enable identity protection and encryption.

But that’s not the only use case government is looking to AI for. Thomas said there are five main areas where federal agencies are most focused on the application of AI. The first is customer service, streamlining the way public-facing federal agencies interact with citizens. Second is financial planning: balancing budgets, spending more efficiently, and preparing for the next budget cycle. Third is employee experience, streamlining internal processes to make employees’ jobs easier and more efficient. Fourth is compliance for everything from security to regulatory processes. And fifth is IT operations, doing things like predicting outages, and managing them when they happen.

“You don’t have to do all five, but I would encourage you to sit down with your teams with stakeholders across your organization, start to think about which one you should start with. Maybe you start with two,” Thomas said. “Over time, I’m actually pretty confident that you will be using AI in all five of these use cases, because this is what we see happening in organizations all around the world.”