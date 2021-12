Jim Matney has over 35 years working in the military and federal government contracting industry in a variety of senior leadership positions. Mr. Matney currently serves as the Vice President and General Manager of the DISA and Enterprise Services Sector for General Dynamics Information Technology’s (GDIT) Defense Division. Mr. Matney is responsible for operating and growing the business across DISA, JSP, and Defense Agencies. He has extensive knowledge and experience leading programs supporting the DoD and implementing innovative solutions and emerging technologies. His career encompasses broad experience implementing enterprise solutions that include systems engineering and integration, software engineering and development, enterprise resource planning (ERP), network operations, cloud architectures, information assurance, cybersecurity, satellite communications, and IT services management.

Prior to joining the Defense Division at GDIT, Mr. Matney began his career in IT with the Air Force, spending half of his career as a Telecommunications/Computer Specialist in the Enlisted Ranks and finishing out his 25 year career as a Communications Officer. After retiring from the Air Force, he became a government civilian at US Pacific Command (PACOM) where he led a technical team responsible for promoting optimal functionality across collaboration software, information management, knowledge management, and emerging technologies for the US Navy. He also deployed to Iraq with the Army where he was the advisor to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense (I-MoD) Chief Information Officer (CIO). Following his deployment in Iraq, he supported Operation Tomodachi and led the design

and development of collaboration solutions for the U.S. Forces and Japan, working with Google, local Japanese, and the Joint Task Force.

In the federal government contracting industry, Mr. Matney began at URS/AECOM as a Program Manager of the Unmanned Aerial Squadron Operations Center Support (UASOCS) contract, which is the IT support contract for the Air Force’s Predator/Reaper program. He later went on to GDIT (formerly CSRA, SRA) where he was the Chief Architect for the Defense Division, directly contributing to the successful capture of new business. He then went onto Engility to lead their corporate technology and innovation organization. After the SAIC acquisition of Engility, he led their enterprise solutions architect team and established a corporate-wide Solution Development Process.

Mr. Matney is currently working on his Doctorate in Computer Science and holds a Master of Science in Management (Information Technology) from Colorado Technical University and Bachelor of Science in Computer Studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus. In addition, he holds the following certifications: Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Project Management Professional (PMP).