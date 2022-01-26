Protected: Discovery, patching, automation are keys to Log4J – and EO 14028

Bill Harrod is the Public Sector CTO at Ivanti, joining as part of the MobileIron acquisition, where he held a similar role prior to the accquisition. He is a CISSP and an accomplished information security executive and cybersecurity professional with experience managing cybersecurity risk and designing and delivering security solutions to federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Bill joined MobileIron from Deloitte where he was a Specialist Leader/Senior Manager for the Federal Advisory Cyber practice. Where he was the identity architect for citizen facing identity, authentication, authorization, and access management for several Federal agencies and managed programs at the US Postal Service, Government Services Agency (GSA), IRS, and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) for identity and privacy standards. Prior to Deloitte, Bill was an advisor for Public Sector Security solutions at CA Technologies; VP/Research Director at ICSA; and served for 14 years in the Federal government.