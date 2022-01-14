Protected: Pandemic slowed, but didn’t stop, evolution to outcomes-based healthcare reimbursement

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Healthcare Chief Technical Officer, Veritas
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Rick Bryant is the Healthcare Chief Technical Officer for VERITAS. In this role, he leads initiatives within VERITAS to serve the healthcare information technology industry through technology excellence and process solutions. Rick brings over 25 years of industry experience, with roles spanning from Infrastructure Management, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Technical Officer where he was responsible for architecting and implementing EMR systems.
Prior to joining VERITAS, Rick served as the Healthcare Practice Manager and National Healthcare Architect for Symantec Corporation. Past positions include Chief Information Security and Chief Technical Officer at Texas Children’s Hospital and Executive Manager of Infrastructure for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Rick developed and led the first Shared Services Organization for Hearst and Managed outsourced services for the global IT service provider, WiPro. In addition, he created and managed all client IT services for First Data Corporation.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.
