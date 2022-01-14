Protected: Pandemic slowed, but didn’t stop, evolution to outcomes-based healthcare reimbursement

Rick Bryant is the Healthcare Chief Technical Officer for VERITAS. In this role, he leads initiatives within VERITAS to serve the healthcare information technology industry through technology excellence and process solutions. Rick brings over 25 years of industry experience, with roles spanning from Infrastructure Management, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Technical Officer where he was responsible for architecting and implementing EMR systems.

Prior to joining VERITAS, Rick served as the Healthcare Practice Manager and National Healthcare Architect for Symantec Corporation. Past positions include Chief Information Security and Chief Technical Officer at Texas Children’s Hospital and Executive Manager of Infrastructure for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Rick developed and led the first Shared Services Organization for Hearst and Managed outsourced services for the global IT service provider, WiPro. In addition, he created and managed all client IT services for First Data Corporation.