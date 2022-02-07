Protected: A new identity-based approach to cybersecurity

Kevin Jermyn has five years of experience with Federal Civilian and DoD customers and has worked with clients as a trusted advisor to ensure customers are following best practices deploying their privileged account security programs. He also gives advice on how solutions the customer owns can help reduce attack surface and close common attack vectors.

Kevin has worked directly on DHS CDM PRIVMGT Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation and has experience with DoD LoE, 800-53, 800-171, D(FAR)S, NIAP and RMF.