Protected: A new identity-based approach to cybersecurity

Area Manager, Customer Success, CyberArk
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Kevin Jermyn has five years of experience with Federal Civilian and DoD customers and has worked with clients as a trusted advisor to ensure customers are following best practices deploying their privileged account security programs. He also gives advice on how solutions the customer owns can help reduce attack surface and close common attack vectors.
Kevin has worked directly on DHS CDM PRIVMGT Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation and has experience with DoD LoE, 800-53, 800-171, D(FAR)S, NIAP and RMF.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.
