Protected: Bridge the CAASM to understanding vulnerable IT assets

With more than 15+ years of experience in the Federal technology industry expanding from DOD to the intelligence community, Brian “Stretch” Meyer is currently the Director of Axonius Federal Sales Engineering. Brian’s career has been marked by success in technical leadership with a robust federal background supporting roles in key positions such as the Security Services Manager at key DOD agencies, managing with direct oversight of the Cybersecurity Architecture and Cybersecurity Engineering divisions on the key Mission Partner Environment (MPE) programs. Brian’s focus is identifying customer's challenges and designing innovative cybersecurity solutions to solve their complex problems. Brian’s distinguished career serving in the United States Air Force has supported engineering solutions in theater, supporting both Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan.