Mark McDiarmid has 30 years of experience in the wireless industry in both domestic and international operations. These experiences have developed Mark’s knowledge and expertise of systems engineering, business planning and technology development. Previously, Mark played a key role in the development of several new businesses that provided innovative products and services to the wireless industry.

Currently, Mark serves as Senior Vice President, Radio Network Engineering and Development for T-Mobile US, where he leads several teams of industry-leading engineers focused on creating robust, operationally-efficient, and economic radio network designs. His responsibilities include strategy and development of radio spectrum and access network technology, radio system design and device technology. Recently, Mark was responsible for defining the evolution and system design of T-Mobile US’s HSPA+ and LTE mobile broadband network including the design and operationalization of new radio network transport solutions based on IP and Ethernet.

Mark earned a Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Llanelli Technical College in 1987. In 1990, Mark was awarded a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University College Swansea after completing a thesis specializing in radio frequency design and UHF antenna systems.