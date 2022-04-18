Protected: Data, technology critical legs of the large-scale event planning stool

Jay Humphlett has over 30 years of experience in the technology and government services industries. Prior to joining Dataminr, Jay was the CEO of Vigilint, a premier provider of intelligence-driven global health protection including full spectrum mission critical telemedicine, crisis management and other expeditionary solutions for commercial and government clients with operations in austere locations.

Prior to his role as CEO at Vigilint, he was the co-founder and Managing Director for ValuePoint Group, a private equity and consulting firm focused on the aerospace and defense sector. His previous experience includes serving as President of Tempus Jets Special Mission Aircraft Services where he led the company’s efforts supporting warfighters in Afghanistan, Africa, etc. Prior to joining Tempus Jets, Jay was the General Manager of Raytheon’s Special Mission Aircraft division where he