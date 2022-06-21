Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Staff Tech Marketing Architect, Public Sector, VMware
Reporter, Federal News Network
Andrew's serving as a dedicated ‘Staff Tech Mktg Arch’ for all things End-User Computing, compliance, regulatory & cybersecurity. He has over 20 years’ experience in the industry; the last 9 yrs within Public Sector with roles spanning Cybersecurity, Networking, Enterprise Ops, Mobility & Telco solutions. Also, he received an MIS degree from Univ. of Okla. & has certs from ISC2 CISSP & GIAC GSLC and is based out of the San Antonio / Austin area.
Jory Heckman has been a reporter at Federal News Network since January 2018. Jory got his start as an intern in 2011 and was a digital news writer and editor for Federal News Network from 2014 to 2018. He also worked as a desk assistant with CBS News Radio in New York and was a reporter for the Citizens’ Voice newspaper in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.