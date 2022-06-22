Danny has 20 years of cybersecurity experience split between offensive computing as an ethical hacker and defending some of our most important networks. As a highly regarded thought leader and trusted cybersecurity advisor, Danny has provided guidance and formulated strategies to combat emerging threats for various agencies across the federal government.

Prior to joining Zscaler, Danny was the Associate CISO, Operations Branch Chief for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During his 11 year tenure at CDC, Danny was responsible for implementing operational capabilities to support incident response, forensics, cyber threat intel and insider threat functions. He has designed, implemented, and optimized enterprise cyber security capabilities to effectively detect, prevent and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats.