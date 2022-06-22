Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chief Information Security Officer, Zscaler
Reporter, Federal News Network
Danny has 20 years of cybersecurity experience split between offensive computing as an ethical hacker and defending some of our most important networks. As a highly regarded thought leader and trusted cybersecurity advisor, Danny has provided guidance and formulated strategies to combat emerging threats for various agencies across the federal government.
Prior to joining Zscaler, Danny was the Associate CISO, Operations Branch Chief for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During his 11 year tenure at CDC, Danny was responsible for implementing operational capabilities to support incident response, forensics, cyber threat intel and insider threat functions. He has designed, implemented, and optimized enterprise cyber security capabilities to effectively detect, prevent and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats.
Jory Heckman has been a reporter at Federal News Network since January 2018. Jory got his start as an intern in 2011 and was a digital news writer and editor for Federal News Network from 2014 to 2018. He also worked as a desk assistant with CBS News Radio in New York and was a reporter for the Citizens’ Voice newspaper in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.