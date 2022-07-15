On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Red River
Federal Insights

Data Protection in 2022 and Beyond

July 15, 2022 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

This content is sponsored by Red River.

With sophisticated cyber threats on the rise, the Federal government needs to take action. Larger data stores and evolving technology standards mean that Federal agencies must keep pace to mitigate risk. In this free ebook, we examine the data protection challenges facing security professionals and the cybersecurity trends driving investments in the U.S. Federal sector.

Learn how Federal agencies and contractors should be approaching data protection and cybersecurity in the 2020s....

READ MORE

This content is sponsored by Red River.

With sophisticated cyber threats on the rise, the Federal government needs to take action. Larger data stores and evolving technology standards mean that Federal agencies must keep pace to mitigate risk. In this free ebook, we examine the data protection challenges facing security professionals and the cybersecurity trends driving investments in the U.S. Federal sector.

Learn how Federal agencies and contractors should be approaching data protection and cybersecurity in the 2020s. Download the ebook by filling out the form below.


      
Related Topics
All News Federal Insights Red River Technology

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOJ -...
7|22 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
7|22 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories