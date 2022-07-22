Jim Westdorp is the Chief Technical Officer for CGSI where he drives the creation of class leading network solutions for our Government customers using Ciena’s portfolio of packet optical products and services.

Prior to this position, Mr. Westdorp was the product line manager for our Government & Utility enterprises where he was responsible for requirements definition, market analysis, and technical sales. Mr. Westdorp also spent time leading global marketing programs associated with our Government business and had over a decade of experience as a product and engineering management professional at Ciena where he oversaw the metro and long haul wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) transmission equipment business. Mr. Westdorp was a charter member of Ciena Government Solutions (CGSI) when the business first formed in 2004 and has 30 years of leadership experience in product line management and product development with a specialty in optical, digital, and RF communications systems.

Before joining Ciena in 1998, Mr. Westdorp was a product manager and systems engineer at AlliedSignal for navigation and satcom systems serving the DoD community. He has two patents in the DWDM systems arena.

Mr. Westdorp received Masters Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University and an undergraduate Engineering Degree with a concentration in business from Clarkson University.