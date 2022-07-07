Roy Azevedo is president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space,

a business of Raytheon Technologies. He leads a business of

37,000 employees and is responsible for a broad portfolio

including advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software

solutions.

Azevedo has more than 30 years of executive leadership

experience in aerospace and defense. Most recently, and prior

to Raytheon Company’s merger with United Technologies

Corporation in 2020, he served as president of Raytheon

Company’s Space and Airborne Systems business.

Prior to that, Azevedo was vice president and general

manager of Raytheon’s Intelligence, Surveillance and

Reconnaissance Systems mission area. He has also been vice

president and general manager of the Secure Sensor Solutions

mission area.

Azevedo serves on the boards of directors for Raytheon Saudi

Arabia, Raytheon United Kingdom and Raytheon Australia.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from

Northeastern University.