Britt Norwood is SVP, Global Channels and Commercial at Trellix. In this role, he serves as sales leader of the global, channel and commercial business internationally and runs Trellix’s renewal business for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With 25+ years of experience in technology sales, Britt has also held sales leadership roles at McAfee, Salesforce and Cisco.

He believes in leading his teams tackle new challenges without fear and to do right by customers, partners and each other, to listen to stakeholders to truly understand their business problems and solve them.