Jon Check is senior director of Cyber Protection Solutions for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a business of Raytheon Technologies. He leads the Raytheon Intelligence & Space team that delivers proactive cybersecurity solutions protecting organizations from the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat and delivering next-generation technology and enterprise solutions for customers across Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s cyber portfolio.

Check joined Raytheon Intelligence & Space from CSRA Inc., where he was vice president of the digital solutions organization. He was responsible for direction, strategy and operations of the services provided from CSRA’s delivery centers.

Prior to CSRA, Check was vice president of the solutions organization at Computer Sciences Corporation’s North American public sector and before that was executive operations manager of global business services for IBM within IBM’s public sector.

In July 2019, he received a non-legislative citizen appointment from Virginia Speaker M. Kirkland Cox to the Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel, an advisory board in the Executive Branch of Virginia’s government. The panel was established in 2004 and its primary focus is on emergency management and homeland security within the Commonwealth to ensure that both state and local governments are prepared to address risks from man-made and natural disasters.

Check serves as a board member for the National Cyber Security Alliance, the Red Hat strategic advisory board and AFCEA DC. He is an executive industry adviser to the University of South Florida’s Cybersecurity for Executives program. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science from the University of Virginia.