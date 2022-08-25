Want to achieve customer experience nirvana? You’ll need an ever-evolving, cross-channel CX framework

“To deliver a holistic, cross-channel customer experience, agencies need to have a cohesive technology framework.” Admittedly, there’s nothing shocking or provocative in that statement, said Raj Parameswaran, president of U.S. federal IT at Maximus. But what’s critically important is that the framework allows for continual and modular improvement. That’s important because “transforming a vision into reality is not a one-and-done task,” he said. “It’s an integral commitment by an agency to an ever-improving environment for... READ MORE

Admittedly, there’s nothing shocking or provocative in that statement, said Raj Parameswaran, president of U.S. federal IT at Maximus. But what’s critically important is that the framework allows for continual and modular improvement.

That’s important because “transforming a vision into reality is not a one-and-done task,” he said. “It’s an integral commitment by an agency to an ever-improving environment for enhancing and making customer experience improvements.”

Government agencies worldwide, but particularly in the U.S., are focused on creating better customer experiences for their citizens, Parameswaran said. The changing demographics of constituents coupled with evolving digital channels that facilitate self-service really are driving digital transformation.

So how can an agency craft a framework that it can use to allow continual CX improvement? What should that framework entail?

Parameswaran shared four necessary elements that together can help an organization develop a cohesive yet adaptable CX framework.

CX framework Element 1: A vision

An agency needs to set a vision for its customer services delivery and experiences, Parameswaran said. In the commercial world, this vision is to create an experience that almost always hinges on driving transactions and sales, he said. But in government, it’s about delivering on the mission and addressing specific constituent needs — better, faster and correctly.

The vision must thoughtfully consider the architecture and the solution design needs that will lead to a cross-channel seamless experience. What that means, Parameswaran said, is that an agency must think through how a constituent might initially engage the agency through one channel but then receive responses or services through another channel that the person prefers.

CX framework Element 2: A set of optimal digital channels

The next piece of the framework is to identify “the channels critical to transforming how the organization can effectively service its constituents,” Parameswaran said.

These channel selections may differ by agency and even possibly by program, depending on the mission objectives, vision and other related factors, he said.

An agency will also want to make sure that the channels it selects are those that deliver the best customer experience at the lowest cost while enabling self-service, he said.

CX framework Element 3: Feedback loop and metrics

“The framework must be informed by the feedback that an agency gets from its constituents,” Parameswaran said. “You actually want a constant feedback loop from the constituents.” The feedback should align to a set of metrics that measures how the agency’s vision, strategies and services make a real difference for the customer, he said.

Feedback and measurement are essential because they become the mechanism for reassessing each service and the experience while continually improving CX.

“It’s extremely critical that the framework should be set up in such a way that it informs the agency in near real time,” he said. “That way, an agency is able to actually implement its strategies and make adjustments in near real time too.”

CX framework Element 4: Adaptable technology environment

Because how people want to interact and engage with an agency needs to evolve and change, to be able to continue to adapt requires a technology environment that can flex and adapt at the pace desired, Parameswaran said.

“The fundamental building block behind the ability for agencies to be able to do that are available and established secure cloud services that they can be leveraged,” he said.

Cloud allows “you to plug and play effectively to deliver a solution,” Parameswaran said. “It makes a huge difference. Your delivery mechanism is standard, and you have a standardized approach to doing things.”

It also lets agencies reuse some components that they’ve already put in place. And because agencies can procure cloud services that are FedRAMP-authorized, security is accounted for upfront and not as an afterthought, Parameswaran said. All that speeds up deployment, he said, “and you’re ensuring security throughout the lifecycle of the solution you are developing.”