David Vellante is co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media, as well as co-founder and Chief Analyst of The Wikibon Project, the world’s leading open source IT research community. Dave is a long-time tech industry analyst, entrepreneur, writer and speaker. He is co-host of theCUBE – “The ESPN of Tech.” He is also a co-founder of Crowdspots, an angel funded startup based in Palo Alto using big data techniques to extract business value from social data. Prior to these exploits Dave ran a CIO consultancy and spent a decade growing and managing IDC’s largest business unit. He lives in Massachusetts with his wife and four children where he serves as the President of his town’s local “Kiddie Sports” association. Dave holds a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Union College.