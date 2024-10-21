We’re ready to help you make the most of the Federal Benefits Open Season

This content was written by FedPoint®.

The Federal Benefits Open Season is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to review 2025 plan details and premium rates for the vision and dental plans offered through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

Offered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, FEDVIP provides dental and vision benefits to eligible federal and U.S. Postal Service employees and annuitants, certain retired uniformed service members, and active duty family members. Currently there are more than 9 million participants covered in the program.

FedPoint has worked with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for nearly two decades to facilitate open season enrollment for FEDVIP. As the administrator and marketplace operator of BENEFEDS.gov, the secure enrollment portal that eligible participants use to enroll in FEDVIP, we take pride in supporting you and we’re dedicated to making your lives easier by simplifying and facilitating delivery of your benefits.

Here are some of the new features we’ve added to help you navigate the wide array of plan options available so you can make the best decision for you and your family.

Secure and reliable access on BENEFEDS.gov

We recently transitioned from BENEFEDS.com to BENEFEDS.gov as part of a larger government initiative to standardize federal platforms in offering secure, reliable, and accessible services.

Compare plans with our enhanced decision-support tools

Planning an upcoming dental procedure? We’re excited to introduce a new shopping decision tool that increases price transparency on dental procedures and helps you take the guesswork out of your shopping. By using our NEW Compare Dental Service Cost Tool you can compare estimated in-network, out-of-pocket costs across carriers and plan options for some of the most common dental services. To use the tool, you will need to login or create an account at BENEFEDS.gov.

And don’t forget about our FEDVIP Plan Compare Tool that gives you multiple ways to review dental and vision premium rates, benefits, and coverage. The tool also allows you to view up to three dental or vision plans side by side for easy comparison.

Attend the Virtual Benefits Fair

While not new, we hope you’ll register to attend FedPoint’s 2024 Virtual Benefits Fair, an online health fair that houses 2025 plan information in one convenient location, enabling you to browse exhibits, view and download plan brochures, register for educational webinars, and connect with program representatives via chat. Last year, more than 47,000 people visited the fair. Register today!

Learn more at BENEFEDS.gov

We hope by offering these features and tools, you’ll be prepared to make the most informed decisions when it comes to selecting a FEDVIP plan that’s right for you. Visit BENEFEDS.gov to learn more.

About FedPoint FedPoint® is a benefits marketplace operator and third-party administrator that serves millions of customers in the federal civilian and uniformed services markets. FedPoint is the administrator and marketplace operator of BENEFEDS.gov and manages the enrollment and premium payment processes on behalf of the FEDVIP carriers and OPM. FedPoint also administers the premium payment processes for the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) and allotments for the Federal Flexible Spending Accounts Program (FSAFEDS). A wholly owned subsidiary of John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, FedPoint was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH. FedPoint is the trade name of Long Term Care Partners, LLC.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.