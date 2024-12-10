A hardwired TSA looks to the future with 5G implementation

Federal Monthly Insights - Network Slicing for the Department of Defense and Critical Infrastructure Organizations - 12/10/24 https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/112224_David_Earle_TSA_raw.mp3

The Transportation Security Administration has a mission to protect the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the movement of people and commerce. That mission comes with a portfolio of airports and other sites, and the responsibility to secure its networks while providing reliable network connectivity at all locations under TSA’s responsibility.

At TSA, most of their critical network infrastructure is hardwired. That includes checkpoint equipment and computers operated by the Transportation Safety Officers. Hardwiring provides a level of security that wireless connectivity has been slower to match. But as the agency looks to the future, TSA is moving in the direction of exploring 5G technology implementation.

David Earle, director of end user services at TSA, has the task of making sure that the agency’s technology is connected seamlessly and prepared and secured for the work at hand. He explained that TSA has approximately 3,500 users at their headquarters location in Springfield, Virginia. He’s responsible for the support IT across 450 airports and about 600 sites, domestic and international. The equipment under his purview ranges from the desktop computers, cell phones, LMR radios at the checkpoints and the security equipment. The agency has already worked with one of its cell vendors and wired their headquarters building for expanded 5G, with the future in mind.

“I see the advantages for us at TSA. One, it allows me to get data out to that edge, for those decisions that need to be made at our edge: a TSO looking up an SOP or reaching back to an expert. It gives me flexibility to have that data push down to those TSOs and at the same time, pulling it back, we get data from the equipment sitting in the checkpoint,” Earle said on Federal Monthly Insights — Network Slicing for the Department of Defense and Critical Infrastructure Organizations.

Security is always top of mind for Earle and his agency partners, for equipment and monitoring the network on their edge devices. TSA has a 24-7 Security Operations Center that monitors its network. The SOC is the first to be certified by the Department of Homeland Security as a Center of Excellence.

TSA’s greatest challenges lie in the ability to outfit their locations at airports and other sites with the appropriate security infrastructure.

“We are leasing space from either the local airport authority, the local municipality and we have to get permits, just like you would at your house. We can’t just go in and pull up their tile and run wire. We have to go through a process every single time we change that footprint,” Earle said on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

The agency also deals with managing and serving equipment in remote locations. The network team is responsible for travel and the associated costs to provide secure aviation even at the smallest airports.

As the agency moves forward, they are also adjusting their focus to real-time data analysis and collection. This requires a balance between technology and the distinct security measures that are required by TSA and its work. Earle and his team monitor traffic on their network by using an empty E-software to tract any attempts an intrusions into the agency’s devices.

Earle said he and his team learned a lot of lessons from the devastation of the hurricane season and sees a direct link to the use of satellites to expand 5G interconnectivity. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites can extend cellular 5G networks to areas not covered by cell networks. The integration of satellites and 5G networks can improve connectivity, and get areas reconnected even after major natural disasters.

“I do think it’s something that could replace Wi-Fi in the future, where I really like the use of it … We obviously with our hurricane season, especially in Ashville, everything went down with the devastation. We were able to send down one of our LEO satellite kits to bring up connectivity. What we’re exploring is if we can use that as a backbone to get to private 5G, so I can give them cell service at the site, they can come back and be operational within hours of getting that kit.” Earle said. “That’s where I see some of the advantages, particularly with some private 5G. If we could stand that up, we can get our sites up quicker when they go down hard with natural disasters.”

