AI to the rescue of federal procurement?

Using AI to reduce lead times, speed statements of work and rev market research can help a pared-back procurement workforce keep pace, Unison's Greg Young says.

Reductions in the ranks of contracting officers and related people have put stress on the federal procurement function. Consolidation of procurement into the General Services Administration and cancellation of several planned and existing governmentwide acquisition contracts (GWACs) have only added to the pressure to streamline and modernize.

It’s all led to “folks talking about artificial intelligence and other technology, and where you can use it to take out routine tasks and get more done with less,” said Greg Young, general manager for civilian at Unison Software. Modernizing now means both automating existing processes while rethinking them entirely.

Because of an aging workforce and growing workloads, the procurement and contracting people were already looking for ways to modernize, Young said, even before the Trump administration arrived.

AI in action in acquisition

“You’re certainly seeing tools in the federal acquisition workflow where you can take on those routine tasks,” he said and cited the example of bulk modifications using artificial intelligence and automation.

“If you have to change a core element on 100 different contracts or you need to change a term and condition in 1,000 different contracts, you can use automation and newer AI technologies to do that one time and then repeat 1,000 more times,” Young said. He noted that the routine, or routinely repeated, quality of a task doesn’t mean it’s trivial or without consequences, yet it may not qualify as strategic.

“If there are ways to do that in an automated way, the contracting officer can spend time on higher value work,” Young said. “They can think about being that business partner to the mission program office. Automation frees up more time for them to focus on some of that work.”

Automating the routine also helps reduce procurement administrative lead time, or PALT, that bedevils government and industry alike, he added.

PALT itself has received a lot of attention from Congress or the executive branch procurement community, to say nothing of industry’s interest in speeding things up.

New AI technologies bring measurable results in shortening certain tasks. They can produce dual benefits: shorter lead times and better procurements, Young said.

Besides bulk modification, he pointed to statements of work.

“Think about the process in which a statement of work can get done in minutes, as opposed to days,” Young said. “You can collaborate with the program office on that statement of work itself.”

Agencies still need a human in the loop, he said, but that person is reviewing something created instantly, instead of starting it from scratch manually or spending time filling in details in a blank template.

Choose data wisely for training acquisition models

For AI-powered results that are both cogent and accountable, Young said, agencies must train algorithms with the right data.

“Agencies want to make sure that the AI is a trusted source,” he said. Unison will work with companies on selection of training data and “also have federal acquisition subject matter experts work with the AI to have it trained in ways that support the acquisition business process.”

For example, in the case of SOWs, it’s important to have “data that comes from previous statements of work across GSA’s System of Award Management and things that you can pull in their virtual acquisition office,” Young said. The goal? “You know you have trusted sources of generating those statements of work.”

The market research phase of acquisition also benefits from AI, Young said, as the government seeks new and innovative sources.

“We have a market research solution that will go out to 30 different vendor databases to do that sourcing — and automate some of that sourcing — to bring back potential vendors for the government to consider,” he said.

Young added that agencies have been using reverse auctions to both obtain lower prices and to identify potential sources. That technique can be particularly helpful at fiscal year-end, when agencies have mission-related dollars they need to obligate quickly with limited contracting staff capacity.

Will AI-enabled procurement catch on? Young said the evidence so far shows agencies highly receptive.

“They’re really open to it. They are seeing where it can help them do more with less — really get all of the buying that they need to get done for their agency with a potentially smaller workforce.”

