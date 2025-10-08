New DHS lab aims to ensure next-gen 911 systems are compatible

DHS’s Science and Technology directorate works to ensure emergency communications technology is compatible across different agencies.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate is advancing on multiple fronts to help gear innovation toward emergency and first responder communications technologies.

The S&T directorate is at the center of several projects aimed at advancing new technologies and ensuring interoperability across a wide range of use cases.

They include Next Generation 911 (NG911), which will replace analog 911 infrastructure with a digital, internet-protocol based system. Many states and localities are already planning the transition to NG911.

The system is expected to be faster, more resilient, and allow for voice, photos, video and text messages to flow over the network to call centers. But the transition to a new system with more complex capabilities raises the potential for interoperability challenges.

That’s one major area of focus is Sridhar Kowdley, technology manager for the communications and networking technology center at the DHS S&T Directorate.

“What we don’t want to do is have an interoperability chasm upon deployment,” Kowdley said. “We want to solve those issues during the [research and development] and the implementation point.”

Kowdley said the directorate has developed a “first of its kind laboratory” to allow vendors involved in NG911 to test the compatibility of their technologies. The lab builds on the DHS S&T directorate’s existing testing program for public safety radios.

“It’s actually an open source capability that we’re enabling the entire vendor community to leverage those scripts and run those tests, and then we’ll build a certification program on top,” Kowdley said.

The new lab demonstrated a user making a 911 video call last summer. Kowdley said DHS S&T has rolled out a series of initial test cases, but isn’t ready to certify products yet.

“We have developed an architecture that allows any vendor to download an environment, develop a way to remote into the laboratory, conduct tests and then pull the data that they need to ensure that they’re building equipment in an interoperable fashion,” he said.

The early tests have been promising, but Kowdley said, “there’s a lot of development to go.”

“We have to integrate it, and it’s a very complex integration, because you have to interface with [computer-aided dispatch] systems within public safety ecosystem and you have to interface with the with the next gen core services,” he said.

‘Unique capabilities’

Kowdley said fifth-generation wireless network (5G) also provides DHS S&T with an opportunity to advance capabilities for first responders and emergency communications.

“Primarily we’re using 5G just to push more data, but there’s some unique capabilities within 5G that enable artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he said. “It also enables very exacting capabilities for either training or experimentation, but allows very, very low latencies and allows Internet of Things too, so that you can have millions of connections for sensors and other data to enable all that.”

While commercial 5G networks are now well established, DHS S&T is examining how 5G technologies can be used cost effectively across the department’s mission space. That includes in far flung areas along the U.S. border, as well as in high-traffic areas like ports of entry and airports.

“How do you implement 5g securely? What is the trade off space between being a subscriber in one end of the spectrum, and actually owning and operating your own 5G infrastructure on the other end of the spectrum?” Kowdley said.

Meanwhile, Kowdley said the technology center is also working with other federal agencies to help influence standards around emerging 6G networking.

“We’re now looking from an advanced point of view at the 6G standards, and how do we need to influence the standards to meet our requirements? Because generally, 6G is developed for consumers,” he said. “It’s not driven for homeland security applications or Department of Defense. So all of the federal agencies are getting together to work on 6G.”

