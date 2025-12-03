Learn more about FEP plans and why you should choose Blue Focus

A plan that fits your needs.

Discover a plan that fits your lifestyle

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP) offers several great coverage plans for federal employees, retirees, and their families.

FEP Blue Focus® is an ideal choice for individuals and families who mainly use their benefits for free preventive care and have minimal prescription needs.

What you’ll love about Focus:

Lowest premium to keep your costs down

$10 per visit for the first 10 primary and specialist visits for each person on your plan

Lowest copay for urgent care centers

Open Season starts November 10, 2025, and ends December 8. Explore how FEP Blue Focus® fits your needs.

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