Manage your health with BCBS FEP.

Here for you when you need it most.

Accessible benefits anytime, anywhere

Life is busy. Which is why the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP) offers benefits designed for your convenience.

Our Nurse Line is on call 24/7

Get expert health advice from qualified registered nurses anytime, at no cost.

Telehealth visits at no cost to you

Connect with a doctor anytime by phone, video chat, or the Teladoc Health® app—for free.

Programs designed to help you feel your best

Take control of your health through any of FEP’s condition management programs. We offer personalized wellness support and resources to help you manage your weight, diabetes, or hypertension.

Open Season starts November 10, 2025, and ends December 8. Learn more about FEP’s convenient, anytime-anywhere benefits.

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