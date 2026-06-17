A new paradigm as GSA looks to loosen the reins on contracting officers — within reason

Federal Insights: GSA's Nick West https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/060126_West_icertis_ewh.mp3

The General Services Administration is reshaping its acquisition workforce, better equipping and empowering contracting officers with modernized tools and a renewed emphasis on training in a bid to free key personnel from excessive time on paperwork so they can spend more time on strategy.

That’s the how the shift is unfolding according to Nick West, director of GSA’s Office of Acquisition Policy, Integrity and Workforce, which helps oversee the broader acquisition landscape. West said the workforce today is navigating a tangle of pressures — organizational change, evolving cybersecurity standards, and tighter expectations around speed and accountability — all while contending with a shrinking pool of contracting professionals.

“Our contracting officers are generally spending a lot of time navigating process instead of focusing on planning, the strategic planning for the acquisition, the industry engagement, and what the mission outcome is supposed to be,” West said. Streamlining acquisition processes and documentation, improving training, and arming the workforce with tech tools and business acumen are among the priorities right now, he added.

Tools, AI and the push to eliminate busywork

To a large degree, the latest efforts center on technology. West said it’s never really been easier to generate the documents that drive a procurement, whether those comprise requirements documents, solicitations, evaluation plans or quality assurance surveillance plans. That’s thanks to new tools that save time and balance risk, compliance and industry communication. The tools are part of GSA’s broader AI adoption push aimed at eliminating manual, duplicative work and inconsistencies while strengthening context and collaboration, including through access to more information, like use cases and lessons learned, as well as communities of practice.

Another key element at play is the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) and its FAR Companion, the latter dedicated to helping acquisition professionals exercise more individual discretion and access practical advice for planning, awarding, and managing closing out contracts, West said.

“We can’t just ask our folks to do more with less,” West said. “This simultaneously empowers the contracting officer to spend less time looking through multiple different policy documents with potentially fragmented information…and it has a more adaptive policy framework,” all of which contribute to what he called a much-needed boost in training.

More discretion, backed by more training

Still, West pushes back on the notion that the RFO is fundamentally changing the contracting officer’s role. That job, he said, is always complex and dynamic, requiring officers to act as business advisors, technology translators and compliance officers, depending on the team and contract at hand. What the RFO is changing is how much discretion they have to do it.

“The goal is to also make it very clear what’s required and what’s discretionary,” West said. The FAR Companion is critical here, additionally providing a consolidated resource designed to aid contracting officers in exercising judgment through interpretive guidance and practical advice across the contracting lifecycle. “Before the FAR overhaul, I think this was much different. You had not only the FAR and the agency supplements, but you had operational guidance scattered all throughout, hundreds of different documents. You had fragmented policy with duplication, inconsistencies — and you had this tendency for the FAR to be overly prescriptive. It had this kind of one-size-fits-all mandate, which generally stifles innovation.”

This “structured mechanism” supports better responses to oversight recommendations and doubles as an onboarding tool for new hires, he added.

More discretion does raise the prospect of inconsistency across contracting officers and agencies, West acknowledged, but he doesn’t see a way to eliminate that entirely.

“There’s always going to be inconsistency. I don’t think that there is a tried-and-true way to reduce that or to eliminate that. Training, I think, is the single best use of trying to reduce the inconsistency,” he said.

He cited GSA’s schedules program, with common price lists and ordering procedures, is one example of structure that reduces variability for agencies and industry alike.

With the acquisition workforce shrinking — a trend West expects to continue over the next several years — training has become more critical, not less. He said it has shifted away from teaching officers to follow rote processes and toward use case-based learning that builds confidence for sound judgment calls in a fast-changing environment, creating “a safe space” for managed risk-taking.

Acquisition planning leads the way

So, where are these reforms gaining the most traction? West pointed to acquisition planning. Reduced compliance steps in that phase of the FAR, paired with agency-driven best practices, have shortened cycle times significantly, he said. One example: oral acquisition plans, where teams discuss and document key decisions together in real time rather than passing drafts back and forth for weeks.

“You can use the tools to document those decisions just as you would passing a document back and forth,” West said. “But you could do so in hours as opposed to weeks or months.”

Looking ahead, West said his office will continue using procurement management reviews and a newer, more hands-on pilots initiative, in which his team works directly alongside acquisition teams in real time, to ensure speed gains aren’t coming at the expense of auditability.

“What are some of the best practices where organizations are doing that and sharing those? I think folks have this tendency to defend themselves when you come and look at an approach that they took,” he said. “When you come to the table saying, ‘I want to find the best practice in doing this activity,’ they’re much more open to sharing. And then that’s a better way to communicate how this could be done.”

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