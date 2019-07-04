VA updates policies on religious materials at medical facilities

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Another inspector general office will be examining the decision to keep the FBI headquarters at its current location. Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz told the chairs of several key House committees his office would conduct a review, following several contentious hearings, and reports showing major issues with the current FBI building. (Federal News Network)

The Department of Veterans Affairs is changing its rules regarding religious materials at its facilities. The new policy allows the display of religious content in public areas, lets patients request religious literature while receiving treatment, and allows for donations of religious items. VA said the updates will help clarify its policies, which have been interpreted inconsistently at various VA facilities in recent years. (Department of Veterans Affairs)

A series of grants from the Energy Department are available to help come up with new methods for powering remote regions in the country. DOE announced $17 million in funding for nine projects with its Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research program. The projects will research areas like advance fusion energy and grid integration. (Department of Energy)

