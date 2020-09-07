Informal deal reached to avert government shutdown

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

There is now an informal deal in place to avoid a potential government shutdown at the end of the month. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have reportedly agreed to a continuing resolution that would be free of certain policy riders that have halted progress on other bills. Talks on another round of coronavirus stimulus payments are still in the works as well. (Associated Press)

The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the city of San Antonio after the city wrongfully auctioned off the cars of two service members while they were in military service. San Antonio will have to pay $47,000 to them, and also establish a $150,000 settlement fund to compensate other service members whose rights may have been violated. They’ll then pay a $62,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury.