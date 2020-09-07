Listen Live Sports

Informal deal reached to avert government shutdown

September 7, 2020 11:10 am
 
1 min read
      

  • There is now an informal deal in place to avoid a potential government shutdown at the end of the month. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have reportedly agreed to a continuing resolution that would be free of certain policy riders that have halted progress on other bills. Talks on another round of coronavirus stimulus payments are still in the works as well. (Associated Press)
  • The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the city of San Antonio after the city wrongfully auctioned off the cars of two service members while they were in military service. San Antonio will have to pay $47,000 to them, and also establish a $150,000 settlement fund to compensate other service members whose rights may have been violated. They’ll then pay a $62,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury.
  • The White House has released the first ever comprehensive cybersecurity policy for systems used in outer space and near space. Space Policy Directive-5 lays out the lead role the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will play in in enhancing cyber defenses in space, notably on key systems used for global communications, navigation, weather monitoring and other critical services.
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network. Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

